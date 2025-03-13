Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blackstone to acquire 40% stake in Kolte-Patil Developers for Rs 1,166 cr

Blackstone to acquire 40% stake in Kolte-Patil Developers for Rs 1,166 cr

BREP Asia III India Holding Co will acquire an additional 25.7 per cent through a share purchase agreement

Prachi PisalGulveen Aulakh Mumbai/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Global investment firm Blackstone will acquire a 40 per cent stake in Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers for Rs 1,166.4 crore, making its first investment in India’s residential property market, which saw the highest annual sales in a decade in 2024.
 
BREP Asia III India Holding Co, a Blackstone entity, will buy a 14.3 per cent stake in Kolte-Patil Developers for Rs 417.03 crore through a preferential allotment route, the company said in a statement to stock exchanges on Thursday. Blackstone is among the country's largest commercial space owners, including office buildings, shopping malls and, more recently, data centres.
 
The transaction will entail the acquisition of 12.6 million shares at Rs 329 per share, higher than the March 12 opening price of Rs 316.30, but at a discount from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 347.15.
   
BREP Asia III India Holding Co will acquire an additional 25.7 per cent through a share purchase agreement.
 
For the 40 per cent stake buy, Blackstone will end up spending Rs 1,166 crore. The entity will be classified as one of the promoters of the realty firm and will have joint control after the agreement is completed.

Blackstone will make an open offer for 26 per cent, in accordance with Sebi norms, which mandate an open offer for a company to buy up to 26 per cent shares from existing shareholders if it is acquiring a significant stake in an entity.
 
The company will hold an extraordinary general meeting on April 10 to seek shareholder approval for the transaction.
 
Existing promoters include Rajesh Anirudha Patil, Naresh Anirudha Patil, Milind Digambar Kolte, Sunita Rajesh Patil, Vandana Naresh Patil, Sunita Milind Kolte, Yashvardhan Rajesh Patil, Ankita Rajesh Patil, Harshavardhan Naresh Patil and Priyanjali Naresh Patil. The promoters held 69.4 per cent equity as per the December 2024 shareholding pattern, with the remaining being publicly held.
 
The company, which builds residential as well as commercial complexes in Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai, recorded revenues of Rs 349.7 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, driven by higher deliveries, with nine-month revenues for the period standing at Rs 998.7 crore. Net profit for the quarter was Rs 25.3 crore and Rs 41.3 crore for the nine-month period.
 
“A key highlight of the quarter was the improvement in average realisations, which stood at Rs 8,394 per sq ft, marking an 11 per cent year-on-year increase. This uptick was primarily on account of strong traction in our premium and luxury segments,” the company had said in the earnings call following the results.
 
The company intends to launch projects with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 5,000 crore in FY25 and recently signed a 22-acre joint development project in Pune with an expected GDV of Rs 4,000 crore and a potential saleable area of 5 million square feet.

Topics : Blackstone Kolte-Patil Developers Real Estate Residential projects Stake sale acquisition

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

