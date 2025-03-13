Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DGTR proposes anti-dumping duty on vitamin imports from China, EU for 5 yrs

DGTR proposes anti-dumping duty on vitamin imports from China, EU for 5 yrs

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters

The finance ministry will take the final decision to impose the duty. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has recommended anti-dumping duty of up to $20.87 per kilogram on import of a certain kind of vitamin, used for animal consumption, from China, the European Union and Switzerland for five years.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in its findings has concluded that imports of 'Vitamin A Palmitate' have significantly increased in absolute terms.

Due to the dumping, the performance of domestic industry in terms of profit, cash profits and ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) has been adversely affected.

"The authority recommends imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports...for a period of five years," it said. The recommended duty ranges between $0.87-20.87 per kg.

 

The finance ministry will take the final decision to impose the duty.

Piramal Pharma Ltd had filed a petition before the DGTR for imposition of the duty on the imports.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO).

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

In a separate notification, the DGTR has also recommended anti-dumping duty of up to $358 per tonne on 'Insoluble Sulphur' exported from China and Japan for five years.

The chemical is widely used in the manufacture of tyre, shoes, and all kinds of automobile rubber parts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : anti dumping Anti-dumping duty India china trade

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

