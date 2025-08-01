Brands may push festival ad spends by up to 20%, but with an eye on RoI

Festival advertising spends are expected to grow by 8 to 20 per cent year-on-year, fuelled by digital momentum, improving consumer sentiment, and a packed calendar of cricket tournaments. Yet media space buyers are tempering expectations, as brands are expected to scrutinise returns more closely this year, with a shorter festival window prompting a more cautious approach.

Overall festival advertising expenditure (AdEx) could reach between ₹48,000 crore and ₹51,000 crore in 2025, according to Havas Media India, a media solutions company. That’s a projected rise of 16 to 20 per cent, much ahead of the average annual AdEx growth of 9