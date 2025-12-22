Monday, December 22, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / BSP fabricates Bloom Caster Tundish in-house, a first for SAIL

BSP fabricates Bloom Caster Tundish in-house, a first for SAIL

Officials said the initiative has reduced the conventional procurement lead time from six to eight months to just two months

BHLAI STEEL PLANT
SAIL-Bhilai Steel Plant recorded strong production performance in November 2025

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

The Steel Structural Shop of Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) has achieved the first-ever in-house fabrication of a Bloom Caster Tundish within the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), marking a significant step towards self-reliance and internal value creation at the state-run steel major.
 
The tundish, weighing 13.2 tonnes and valued at around ₹42 lakh, was fabricated internally, resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating external procurement, BSP said in a statement. BSP is SAIL’s Chhattisgarh-based integrated steel plant.
 
A tundish is a critical intermediate vessel in the continuous casting process, acting as a buffer and refining reactor between the ladle
