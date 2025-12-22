BSP fabricates Bloom Caster Tundish in-house, a first for SAIL

The Steel Structural Shop of Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) has achieved the first-ever in-house fabrication of a Bloom Caster Tundish within the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), marking a significant step towards self-reliance and internal value creation at the state-run steel major.

The tundish, weighing 13.2 tonnes and valued at around ₹42 lakh, was fabricated internally, resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating external procurement, BSP said in a statement. BSP is SAIL’s Chhattisgarh-based integrated steel plant.

A tundish is a critical intermediate vessel in the continuous casting process, acting as a buffer and refining reactor between the ladle