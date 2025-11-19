Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 09:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Budget: Nathealth asks for ₹50k cr infra fund, tax SOPs for health checkups

Budget: Nathealth asks for ₹50k cr infra fund, tax SOPs for health checkups

Innovation fund for deep tech collabs, setting up of labs and 100% deduction on capex under section 35 AD of IT Act among key demands

The industry reasoned that capital-intensive diagnostic equipment faces slower asset turn and limited tax incentives relative to hospitals.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Healthcare industry body Nathealth has asked the government to declare the sector as core infrastructure and create a healthcare infra fund of ₹50,000 crore for providing long-term, lower-cost capital for hospitals and diagnostic networks.
 
It said the fund would aim to cater new projects that have long gestational periods requiring flexible mid-term financing.
 
In its pre-budget recommendations to the government, Nathealth has also asked for increasing the public spending on healthcare to over 2.5 per cent of GDP from the current 1.9 per cent, along with taking urgent action to tackle non-communicable diseases.
 
With chronic diseases contributing to 65 per
