Business@2025: From tax reforms to trade pacts, a year of course correction

Turbulence on the ground

Tax reset

On September 22, the Centre rolled out the first major overhaul

India’s aviation sector was thrown into disarray in early December after IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, cancelled over 5,500 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. The disruption followed new crew-rostering rules issued by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation, mandating longer rest hours for pilots and cabin crew. IndiGo, which commands around 60% market share and operates nearly 2,000 flights daily, had reportedly failed to adequately plan for the transition and was forced to ground more than half its fleet.