Canada to offer 'attractively priced' energy to India: Timothy Hodgson

India held a bilateral meeting on Tuesday with Canada to support energy trade, with a focus on boosting crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports from the country, and exporting refined petroleum products, apart from critical minerals and small modular reactors (SMRs) used in nuclear energy.

“I am sure India will find it attractively priced, and our job is to introduce Indian companies to Canadian developers because they are looking for new partners. We hope India wants to buy it too,” Hodgson said on the sidelines of the India Energy Week event here.

Canada supplies energy mostly to the US due to infrastructure challenges, but it is looking at forging new partnerships with countries, including India, for energy trade. The country aims to double trade with India, which currently stands at around $30 billion, by the end of the decade, he added.

“Our PM said middle powers will reorganise their affairs to reduce leverage, and the way we do that is we trade more with other countries. We have a clear goal to double our non-US exports. We have historically exported most of our products to the US because it is right next door. Our prime minister says we need to trade with all our allies, not just the allies we share a border with,” Hodgson said.

The minister also emphasised the appeal of Canadian crude oil for Indian refiners over Venezuelan crude, arguing that Ottawa offers a “stable democracy”. As India looks to diversify sources for securing energy supply, the country is looking at new geographies including Venezuela, Brazil and Guyana, among others.

“Canada has the fourth-largest reserves of oil and natural gas in the world. We have one of the largest reserves of uranium. Today, we do less than 1 per cent of our business with India when India is about to become the third-largest economy in the world. That does not make sense for Canada,” Hodgson said.