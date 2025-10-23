Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cough syrup deaths: CDSCO launches digital tracker for high-risk solvents

Cough syrup deaths: CDSCO launches digital tracker for high-risk solvents

The regulator's ONDLS-based monitoring platform will track supply chains and quality of solvents used in drug manufacturing following child deaths linked to toxic cough syrups

Earlier this month, it was reported that at least 24 children died after consuming cough syrup contaminated with DEG in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after the death of at least 24 children linked to cough syrups contaminated with toxic diethylene glycol (DEG), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has announced a new system to monitor the supply and quality of high-risk solvents.
 
Digital monitoring system on ONDLS portal
 
The regulator has launched a Digital Monitoring System on the ONDLS portal to track the supply chain and quality of solvents used in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The move comes amid heightened concerns over drug safety following recent reports of DEG contamination in cough syrups, particularly those intended for paediatric use.
 
Under the directive, all state and Union Territory drug controllers have been instructed to ensure that manufacturers of pharmaceutical-grade solvents — including propylene glycol, glycerin, maltitol, sorbitol, polyethylene glycol and others — obtain a manufacturing licence through the ONDLS portal. Manufacturers holding existing licences must register on the portal and provide batch-level details, certificates of analysis (CoA) and vendor information.
   
The portal will allow regulators to monitor the production, sale and distribution of high-risk solvents in real time.

States told to enforce tighter compliance checks
 
States have been asked to enforce these measures rigorously, including testing solvents before manufacture, monitoring compliance during inspections and sensitising manufacturers about safe production practices. CDSCO has also provided technical support contacts for any difficulties in using the portal.
 
The list of high-risk solvents includes glycerin, propylene glycol, maltitol and its solution, sorbitol and its solution, hydrogenated starch hydrolysate, polyethylene glycol (MW <1000), diethylene glycol stearates, certain low-molecular-weight polyethylene glycol monomethyl ethers, polysorbates and ethyl alcohol.
 
Deaths in Madhya Pradesh linked to DEG contamination
 
Earlier this month, it was reported that at least 24 children died after consuming cough syrup contaminated with DEG in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. The deaths have been linked to Coldrif syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu. The company’s manufacturing licence has been revoked and it has been ordered to shut down permanently.

Topics : Indian healthcare Cough syrup Pharma industry

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

