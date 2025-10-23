Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 03:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chennai emerges as most confident real estate market: Magicbricks report

Chennai emerges as most confident real estate market: Magicbricks report

Chennai leads the Housing Sentiment Index JAS 2025 by Magicbricks, driven by stable pricing, steady demand, improved connectivity, and strong end-user participation

Compact and semi-furnished homes ranging from 500–1,000 square feet remain the preferred choice among Chennai buyers

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai has emerged as the most confident housing market in India, topping the latest Housing Sentiment Index (HSI) Report JAS 2025 by Magicbricks. The city has outperformed major metros such as Noida–Greater Noida and Kolkata to secure the highest HSI score in the country, reflecting strong buyer confidence, steady affordability, and sustained end-user participation.
 
According to the report, Chennai’s housing sentiment is being driven by a combination of stable pricing, improved connectivity, and consistent demand in the mid-segment category priced between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore. The city’s homebuyers have shown resilience despite broader economic headwinds, as affordability, employment stability, and the availability of ready-to-move homes continue to support purchase decisions.
   
Compact and semi-furnished homes ranging from 500–1,000 square feet remain the preferred choice among Chennai buyers. This reflects a broader nationwide trend where consumers are prioritising functionality and timely possession over larger configurations. Builder floors and apartments continue to lead demand, underlining the preference for flexible layouts and independent living options.
 
The report also highlights that Chennai’s housing market is primarily driven by end-users rather than speculative investors. Millennials and working professionals continue to form the core of active demand, while Baby Boomers and Gen Z buyers are showing stable sentiment, indicating widening generational participation. Respondents in the Rs 10–30 lakh annual income bracket recorded some of the strongest intent, suggesting that the city’s housing demand is anchored in real affordability.
 
The HSI Report JAS 2025 further notes that while buyer optimism has stabilised across the country, Chennai’s steady growth trajectory and predictable pricing have allowed it to maintain leadership. Most respondents in the city expect property prices to appreciate moderately — between 6 and 10 per cent — over the next year, reinforcing real estate’s position as a secure and rewarding asset.
 
Chennai’s top ranking underscores its reputation as one of India’s most balanced housing markets, where affordability meets aspiration. The city’s consistent buyer confidence, supported by infrastructure expansion and a strong employment ecosystem, continues to make it a model of sustainable housing sentiment, the statement added.
 

Topics : Chennai Housing market housing sector Housing sales Real Estate

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Upcoming IPO 2025
