CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates 2 air services to promote tourism in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday launched PM Shri Tourism Air Service and PM Shri Religious Tourism Heli Service with the aim of expanding religious tourism in the state.

Launching this service at a function in the capital city Bhopal, Yadav said: "Our effort is to build airstrips in all the districts of the state and expand interstate air service."

He said that there will be air connectivity between Indore to Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Omkareshwar. After air service, helicopter service will be started for religious places like Datia, Orchha, and Maihar, etc.

Under the two services, two twin-engine aircraft will be operated for an affordable journey, said MP's Tourism, Culture and Religious Trust Minister Dharmendra Lodhi.

A contract has been signed with aircraft operator FlyOla and the operator will have to look after assortment of flight routes, establishment of ticket counters, local staff selection, and training within two months. After this, regular operation of services will be started.

Under the scheme, one twin-engine helicopter will be operated from Bhopal and one single-engine helicopter will be presetnt in Indore and Ujjain. Booking can be done online through Madhya Pradesh Tourism portal, Make My Trip, agoda, besides other portals.