Home / Industry / News / Chasing the semicon dream: Trip to Taiwan to woo chip foundries

Semiconductors are vital for modern electronics, ranging from computers to smartphones, and solar panels to medical equipment.

Aashish AryanNivedita Mookerji New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

A power-packed delegation from India — of senior government officials, electronics-industry associations, and executives from semiconductor companies — is visiting Taiwan next week to explore collaboration in multiple areas, according to sources. 
This comes immediately after Semicon India 2025, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched India as the next big destination for the industry worldwide. 
The engagements in Taipei, coinciding with Semicon Taiwan 2025 (a mega summit), are expected to revolve around the possibility of Taiwanese semiconductor chip foundries setting up units in India, it is learnt. 
Taiwan is the biggest hub of manufacturing chips, used in multiple industries across
