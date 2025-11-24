Monday, November 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chhattisgarh govt allots land to company for semiconductor material plant

AEIM has finalised orders for advanced semiconductor manufacturing systems from global suppliers in Japan, Korea and the United States

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Chhattisgarh has given 11.28 acres near Raipur to a company that will set up a semiconductor material factory for an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, saying the “strategic allotment” will help promote advanced industries in the state.
 
Artificial Electronics Intelligent Materials (AEIM) will get a capital subsidy of up to 40 per cent to set up the facility in Polymatech Industrial Park in Nava Raipur. AEIM aims to complete the first phase of the factory by May 2026, said a state government spokesperson. Commercial production is expected to begin in the third quarter of FY26.
 
The company will manufacture semiconductor
