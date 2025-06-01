MP, Chhattisgarh lag nation in mobile phone ownership among women

Chhattisgarh (39 per cent), Tripura (40.4 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (42.4 per cent) have emerged as laggards in terms of mobile phones owned by women, according to the latest ‘Comprehensive Modular Survey: Telecom’ (CMS:T) released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Thursday.

Data showed that mobile phone ownership among women in the ‘15 years and above’ age group in 10 states and Union Territories (UTs) stood below the national average of 56.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, nearly 92 per cent women in Goa and Ladakh owned a mobile phone, followed by Mizoram (88.5 per cent), Kerala (85 per cent)