Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 08:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / MP, Chhattisgarh lag nation in mobile phone ownership among women

MP, Chhattisgarh lag nation in mobile phone ownership among women

Data showed that mobile phone ownership among women in the '15 years and above' age group in 10 states and Union Territories (UTs) stood below the national average of 56.2 per cent

Mobile recharge
premium

Data further showed that In urban areas - nearly 72 per cent women owned mobile phones, while only 48 per cent females owned one in rural areas. The corresponding figure for males stood at 90 per cent and 80.7 per cent respectively.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh (39 per cent), Tripura (40.4 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (42.4 per cent) have emerged as laggards in terms of mobile phones owned by women, according to the latest ‘Comprehensive Modular Survey: Telecom’ (CMS:T) released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Thursday.
 
Data showed that mobile phone ownership among women in the ‘15 years and above’ age group in 10 states and Union Territories (UTs) stood below the national average of 56.2 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, nearly 92 per cent women in Goa and Ladakh owned a mobile phone, followed by Mizoram (88.5 per cent), Kerala (85 per cent)
Topics : Chhattisgarh Tripura mobile Telecom industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon