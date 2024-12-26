Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 10:30 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Chinese firms Xiaomi, Haier tap reserves, loans for expansion in India

Chinese firms Xiaomi, Haier tap reserves, loans for expansion in India

Faced with delays in equity funding approvals, Chinese companies such as Xiaomi, SAIC, and Haier are turning to cash reserves and loans to fund their expansion plans in India

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese electronics and automobile companies operating in India are increasingly relying on cash reserves or loans to fund their expansion efforts, as government approvals for equity funding from their parent firms face prolonged delays, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
Companies like Haier and Midea Group are adopting a combination of cash reserves and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) to meet their financial needs. Meanwhile, financial reports from Lenovo and Xiaomi indicate rising cash reserves and borrowings, signalling preparations to address higher working capital requirements for expansion, the news report said.
 
Chinese automaker SAIC, the owner of the MG Motor brand, previously used the ECB route before forming a joint venture (JV) with Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group earlier this year.
 

Securing funding becomes difficult

MG Motor India initially turned to ECBs to address working capital needs amid stringent scrutiny on Chinese investments. The company later established a joint venture with JSW Group to secure funding through equity investments.
 
This is due to India’s Press Note 3 notification issued in June 2020, which mandates government approval for investments from countries sharing a land border with India, such as China. Previously, such investments were permitted through the automatic route. The rule change followed heightened tensions between the two nations after a deadly border clash in early 2020, requiring proposals to undergo multi-ministerial reviews, the report further mentioned.

Also Read

TikTok

TikTok challenges Canadian govt order to shut down operations in country

China-Vietnam

Vietnam suspends Chinese online retailer Temu as it fails to register

US flag, USA

US commerce dept expands list of Chinese firms subject to export controls

Hesai Technology

China's Hesai to continue lawsuit against US govt over blacklisting

china Flag, China

China firms plan up to $15 bn in overseas bond issues in Q4, say bankers

 
The restrictions have impacted Chinese investments in India. However, some projects under production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes or involving partnerships with Indian firms have received approvals recently. An executive from a leading Chinese electronics firm said that equity funding from Chinese parent companies has become challenging, prompting them to rely on loans and reserves for immediate expansion, The Economic Times mentioned.

Haier and Midea’s expansion plans

Last year, Haier India applied for government clearance to receive Rs 1,000 crore as equity from its parent company to fund backward integration projects. Due to delays, Haier opted to self-finance the investment, allocating Rs 400 crore for injection moulding of air conditioners and washing machines at its Greater Noida plant. Additionally, Rs 300-400 crore is being invested in a printed circuit board plant using internal accruals and ECBs. 
 
Haier is also planning to sell a significant stake to localise operations, aligning with the government’s push for partnerships between Chinese firms and Indian entities, the report said.
 
Likewise, Midea Group is expanding its air conditioner compressor plant near Pune, managed by its GMCC division. The expansion is being funded through profits generated from Indian operations and local borrowings. GMCC, one of the largest AC compressor manufacturers globally, plans to double its production capacity to three million units annually by mid-2025 and further to six million units by 2026, requiring over Rs 300 crore in investments.

More From This Section

Office

Regular employees in CPSEs dropped 3.1% to 0.81 million in FY24: Survey

PremiumIndia informed the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that it has decided to impose retaliatory measures against the European Union's (EU's) steel tariffs that has been in effect since 2018, and was extended till June 2026.

Steel sector grapples with weak demand, Chinese import, K'taka tax proposal

Premiumreal estate construction building

Residential and commercial sectors to stand as pillars of resilience

PremiumHealthcare global

Improved efficiency, demand help hospital chains make gains in 2024

cement

Cement industry eyes 8% growth in 2025 on infra boost, higher margins

Topics : chinese companies India china trade India China relations India China border row BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon