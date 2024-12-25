Regular employees in CPSEs drops 3.1% to 0.81 million in FY24: Survey

The number of regular employees hired by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) declined by 3.14 per cent to 8,14,018 in FY24, while the number of contract workers rose 8.8 per cent to 7,04,565 during the year, according to the latest Public Enterprises Survey released this week.
CPSEs across categories employed a total of 1.5 million people in FY24, reflecting a growth of 2.05 per cent.
The survey further noted that the share of skilled employees among total regular employees stood at 81.06 per cent (6,59,812 persons) in FY24. The power transmission, heavy and medium engineering, and telecommunications and information technology sectors had the highest proportion of skilled regular employees, while the industrial and consumer goods, trading and marketing, and coal sectors had the lowest.
In FY24, women constituted 9.5 per cent of total employees in CPSEs, increasing to 77,625 from 74,867 in FY23. Among women employees, 31.8 per cent held managerial or executive positions, 9 per cent were in supervisory roles, and 59.3 per cent were in worker categories. The coal, defence production, and telecommunications and information technology sectors employed the highest percentage of women.
As of March 31, 2024, CPSEs employed 17,252 Divyangjan (persons with disabilities), representing about 2.13 per cent of total employment.
The representation of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in CPSEs is detailed in the survey. Out of a total of 8,12,000 employees, 4,45,000 belong to the reserved categories.
Most CPSEs were established after India gained independence when the private sector lacked the capacity for large capital-intensive enterprises. There were only five CPSEs in 1951, which grew to 84 by 1969. The number of CPSEs tripled to 260 in FY12 and reached 448 in FY24.
In FY24, there were 272 operating CPSEs, contributing a gross revenue of Rs 36.08 trillion. The distribution of these CPSEs by turnover for FY24 indicates that 166 CPSEs have gross revenues of less than Rs 1,000 crore, 59 have revenues between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 crore, eight between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 crore, 22 between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 crore, eight between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1,00,000 crore, and nine have revenues exceeding Rs 1,00,000 crore.
Notably, these nine CPSEs contribute 73.10 per cent of the total gross revenue of all operating CPSEs.
According to the report, there were 66 CPSEs listed on the stock exchanges as of March 31, 2024, compared to 63 as of March 31, 2023. Market capitalisation (M-cap) of the 66 companies stood at over Rs 37 trillion, compared to Rs 16.85 trillion as of March 31, 2023, for the 63 CPSEs, marking an increase of over 121 per cent. Major contributors to the increase in M-cap include NTPC Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Coal India Ltd, and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Overall net profit of operating CPSEs rose to Rs 3.22 trillion in FY24 from Rs 2.18 trillion in FY23, showing an increase of over 47 per cent. A major proportion of the increase in profit was contributed by the petroleum (refinery and marketing) cognate group, where profits increased to Rs 0.89 trillion from Rs 0.11 trillion.