Chinese dumping concerns rise on PET resins; industry calls for action

The battle between the Indian PET resin industry—a key segment of the petrochemical sector—and Chinese suppliers has intensified. Domestic players have approached the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), seeking stringent anti-dumping measures, alleging that major importers like Wankai are engaging in ‘unfair trade practices.’ These practices, they claim, are causing revenue losses for the government and hurting the prospects of the domestic industry, said the Forum of PET Manufacturers (FoPM).

This comes despite the imposition of an anti-dumping duty (ADD) in place since April 2021, and the government imposing an additional anti-absorption duty of $25 per tonne on Wankai