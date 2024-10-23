Chinese imports hit Indian construction equipment manufacturing sector

Low-cost imports from China are impacting the construction equipment sector in India, domestic industry players Tata Hitachi and state-owned BEML said on Wednesday.

Sandeep Singh, managing director of Tata Hitachi, noted that the government is investing heavily in infrastructure and mining. “The advantage should go to Indian companies that have invested many years ago, localised components as part of self-reliance, and generated employment.”

“Today, some players in the industry, especially Chinese manufacturers facing challenges in their own country, are bringing equipment at very low prices, attempting to take market share from Indian manufacturers. This is not beneficial for the Indian