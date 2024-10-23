Business Standard
Chinese imports hit Indian construction equipment manufacturing sector

Tata Hitachi, a joint venture between Japan's Hitachi Construction Machinery Company and Tata Motors, has lost market share in recent years. One reason was the influx of Chinese imports

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Low-cost imports from China are impacting the construction equipment sector in India, domestic industry players Tata Hitachi and state-owned BEML said on Wednesday.
 
Sandeep Singh, managing director of Tata Hitachi, noted that the government is investing heavily in infrastructure and mining. “The advantage should go to Indian companies that have invested many years ago, localised components as part of self-reliance, and generated employment.”
 
“Today, some players in the industry, especially Chinese manufacturers facing challenges in their own country, are bringing equipment at very low prices, attempting to take market share from Indian manufacturers. This is not beneficial for the Indian
