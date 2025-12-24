Christmas, New Year week brings cheer as restaurants, pubs see surge

How are neighbourhood venues seeing demand during the festive week?

BeeYoung Brewgarden, in New Delhi’s Malviya Nagar locality, is witnessing a clear uptick in occupancy during the Christmas and New Year period compared to regular weekends.

“Christmas Day is tracking close to full capacity during peak hours, while New Year’s Eve is already significantly pre-booked. The increase reflects a broader shift towards experience-led venues, where curated environments, programming and food and beverage offerings influence consumer choice,” Abhinav Jindal, chief executive officer and founder at the establishment, told Business Standard, adding that the period is “expected to deliver two to three times the revenue of a standard weekend.”

Which large restaurant chains are sold out for Christmas brunch?

Massive Restaurants owner Zorawar Kalra, which operates brands such as Farzi Café and Bo Tai, is sold out for Christmas brunch in Delhi.

“We are experiencing really good growth over November and all our rooftop establishments are performing better than expected despite pollution levels and the weather,” Kalra said.

What are breweries in Bengaluru and Hyderabad projecting?

Hyderabad- and Bengaluru-based Ironhill Brewery expects around 85–90 per cent occupancy across key outlets, driven by live DJs and festive programming, while New Year’s Eve is projected to operate at near-full capacity.

“Christmas Day is expected to generate 25–30 per cent higher revenue compared to a regular weekend, while New Year’s Eve remains the peak revenue driver, with 50–70 per cent higher revenues than an average weekend, and the NY weekend overall expected to deliver 20–30 per cent incremental revenue uplift,” said Teja Chekuri, founder of the establishment.

How are eateries in Kolkata and Mumbai faring?

Bombastic, based in Kolkata, expects robust footfalls across key dates, with over 400 guests per day and over 600 guests on December 31.

“Based on current trends, we anticipate a 20–25 per cent increase in revenue compared to regular weekends, driven by higher footfalls and premium festive spending,” said Apu Pusti, unit head at the establishment.

Mumbai-based The Bluebop Cafe said it typically sees a 40–50 per cent increase in footfalls during the Christmas and New Year period compared to an average December weekend.

“This is driven by festive dining, group celebrations, and live music experiences, especially in neighbourhood places that offer a warm, experiential vibe rather than just party-centric formats,” said founder Eesha Sukhi, adding that the period contributes to a 45–55 per cent revenue uplift.

How is the industry responding to safety concerns?

Meanwhile, the recent fire at a Goa club has cautioned the industry. Owners of various establishments are doubling down on fire safety briefings to staff members.