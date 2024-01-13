Cinema daily shows up to 623 in 2022, theatre attendance drops: Delhi govt

The average number of cinema goers per day was 90,000 in 2010 when the theatres, including multiplexes, were showing an average of 450 shows per day

The average number of cinema shows per day rose from 450 in 2010 to 623 in 2022 but the average number of cinema goers per day declined in the last 13 years, according to the Delhi Statistical Handbook-2023.

The number of theatres in Delhi rose from 129 in 2008 to 137 in 2022, with the peak point being in 2017, when the number was 142, it said.

The handbook containing data on socio-economic parameters of the national capital was released by the Delhi government's Economic and Statistics department.

The number of multiplexes has also risen from 21 in 2008 to 33 in 2022, the handbook said.

The average number of cinema goers per day was 90,000 in 2010 when the theatres, including multiplexes, were showing an average of 450 shows per day.

With the average number of shows going up to 510, 98,000 cinema goers visited cinema halls on an average per day in 2011. It rose to 1,07,000 and 1,15,000 in 2012 and 2013, respectively, as the number of shows also surged.

In 2014, the average number of shows rose to 665 with the cinema goers rising to 1,23,025.

A slump was witnessed in 2017, when the number of average cinema goers per day declined to 49,353. The lowest point came in 2020, when cinemas were shut down from mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The average cinemagoes per day figure was 16,180.

In 2021, cinema halls across the country were permitted by the Centre to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

However, cinemas were completely shut during the deadly second wave of the pandemic in April. They were allowed to reopen with 100 per cent occupancy in Delhi from November 1.

In 2021, the number of shows stood at 614, while the average number of cinema-goers was at 61,455 and in 2022, the number of shows stood at 623 while the cinema goers figure was at 62,352.