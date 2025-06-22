Climate technology startups stumble in a cold investment climate in India

Investment by private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds in the country’s climate technology (tech) startups has seen a sharp fall, despite the big focus of the government on reducing carbon emissions and pushing for cleaner fuels. The reason: There is a big gap between startup climate tech needs for long-term funding and what VCs find bankable.

According to data by research agency Tracxn, PE and VCs in 2023 put in substantial $1.66 billion in over 157 climate tech companies, with an average deal size of $10.57 million. But that number nosedived to $910 million in 2024, with the