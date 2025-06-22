Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Climate technology startups stumble in a cold investment climate in India

Climate technology startups stumble in a cold investment climate in India

PE/VC firms scale back as long-term needs clash with bankable returns

The value of the largest deal this year to date has been in Euler Motors, which raised $75 million from the UK government climate fund British International Investment.

Surajeet Das Gupta
Jun 22 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Investment by private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds in the country’s climate technology (tech) startups has seen a sharp fall, despite the big focus of the government on reducing carbon emissions and pushing for cleaner fuels. The reason: There is a big gap between startup climate tech needs for long-term funding and what VCs find bankable.
 
According to data by research agency Tracxn, PE and VCs in 2023 put in  substantial $1.66 billion in over 157 climate tech companies, with an average deal size of $10.57 million. But that number nosedived to $910 million in 2024, with the
