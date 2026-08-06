Thursday, August 06, 2026 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsEng vs Pak Test Series ScheduleMicrosoft Hyderabad Data CentreTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionSBI Q1 PreviewGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Industry / News / Coal India enters iron ore mining in latest push towards diversification

Coal India enters iron ore mining in latest push towards diversification

Coal India has emerged as the preferred bidder for Odisha's Gadadharpur iron ore block, marking its entry into iron ore mining as it expands beyond coal

iron ore mine

Representative Image

Saket Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) has entered the iron ore mining business after emerging as the preferred bidder for the Gadadharpur Iron Ore Block in Odisha, marking a key step in CIL's strategy to diversify beyond coal, according to the company's stock exchange filing on Thursday.
 
The Odisha government has declared CIL the preferred bidder for the Gadadharpur block in Kendujhar district through an auction process. The block is estimated to hold iron ore resources of 288 million tonnes. The company has agreed to pay an auction premium of 114.05 per cent of the value of minerals dispatched to the state government.
   
The Gadadharpur block is at the G3 exploration stage, which means it requires further exploration.
 
CIL, the world's largest coal miner, supplies over 80 per cent of India's coal requirement. The move broadens CIL's mining portfolio at a time when the company is pursuing diversification into new mineral segments beyond thermal coal and tapping opportunities in the broader mining sector. In recent years, the company has diversified its operations into other sectors such as critical minerals and renewable energy while also pursuing projects in coal gasification and mineral exploration.
 
Under the auction terms, Coal India must secure the status of successful bidder within one year. The mining lease deed is then required to be executed within three years.
 
The acquisition is expected to strengthen Coal India's long-term business portfolio while supporting domestic iron ore availability, a key raw material for India's steel industry.
   

More From This Section

srikanth velamakanni, fractal analytics

Improving hardware capabilities a must for deep-tech ecosystem: Nasscom

Prahlad Joshi

Next phase of Green Energy Corridor to cover 10,000 ckm: Pralhad Joshi

STEEL

Safeguard duty, higher prices to keep steel makers' profitability steady

sugar prices, ISMA, sugar crushing season, festive season, NFCSF

Sugar mills plan early crushing as prices rise ahead of festive demand

Highways

55 National Highway projects faced major failures since 2014; Kerala tops

Topics : Coal India Iron Ore Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 8:36 PM IST