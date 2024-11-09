Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Coal ministry 'optimistic' about achieving production target of over 170 MT

The production from captive, commercial mines from April 1 to November rose 33 per cent to 100.08 MT over 75.05 MT in the year-ago period

The total dispatch from captive, commercial coal mines during the period rose to 107.81 MT from 80.23 MT. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

The government on Saturday expressed optimism that it will achieve the production target of more than 170 million tonnes from captive and commercial coal blocks in the ongoing fiscal year.

The production from captive, commercial mines from April 1 to November rose 33 per cent to 100.08 MT over 75.05 MT in the year-ago period, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The total dispatch from captive, commercial coal mines during the period rose to 107.81 MT from 80.23 MT, it said.

"The coal ministry is optimistic about reaching a production target of more than 170 million tonnes from captive and commercial coal blocks in 2024-25," the statement said.

 

"The share of captive and commercial coal mines in India's total coal production has been steadily increasing, reflecting the success of reforms in the coal sector and strengthening the nation's path toward self-sufficiency in energy resources," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : coal mining Coal ministry Coal production

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

