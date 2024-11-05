Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Campus hiring soars as GCCs seek freshers skilled in data science and AI

Campus hiring soars as GCCs seek freshers skilled in data science and AI

Companies like Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Novartis, Epsilon, and EQ India are actively hiring from engineering colleges, business schools, and general degree institutions in India

Global capability centres go beyond Tier-I cities, chasing cost and talent

Many GCCs are increasing the number of freshers they hire, with some centres offering salaries up to 30 per cent higher than traditional IT firms. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which provide technical, operational, research, and innovation services to major global corporations, are expanding campus recruitment for the Class of 2025. Companies like Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Novartis, Epsilon, and EQ India are actively hiring from engineering colleges, business schools, and general degree institutions to fuel their growth and build a skilled talent pipeline for the future, according to a report in The Economic Times.
 
GCCs are placing significant emphasis on young talent with fresh ideas, focusing on innovation and skills in new technologies, including data science and artificial intelligence (AI). These centres have become prominent in campus hiring, especially after the drop in IT/ITeS recruitment last year. Offering competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits, and career advancement opportunities, GCCs are attracting increasing interest from students across a wider range of campuses.
   
Competitive offers and expanding reach
 
Many GCCs are increasing the number of freshers they hire, with some centres offering salaries up to 30 per cent higher than traditional IT firms. Monica Jamwal, Managing Director of Talent Solutions at Talent500, noted that more graduates are choosing GCCs for their higher starting salaries, prompt start dates, and dynamic work environments. Ashish Garg, Head of Talent Acquisition at Wells Fargo India, highlighted that their hiring outreach has extended to new campuses this year, targeting skills in AI, machine learning, and data science.
 
Novartis Corporate Centre in India has also increased its focus on early talent, specifically seeking graduates with expertise in data science, AI, and biomedical sciences. JPMorgan Chase, meanwhile, recruits across diverse roles, including software engineering, analytics, and quantitative research, adjusting its campus reach to meet changing business demands.
 
Similarly, EQ India and Epsilon India have strengthened partnerships with institutions to attract and train talent for specialised roles, helping GCCs meet the evolving needs of global operations.

Artificial intelligence Indian investments into GCC campus hiring Data Science Graduates in India Wells Fargo JPMorgan Business schools

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

