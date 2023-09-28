close
Sensex (-0.46%)
65816.29 -302.40
Nifty (-0.48%)
19621.15 -95.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5879.95 + 19.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.29%)
40523.45 -117.35
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
44452.15 -136.15
Heatmap

Coking coal rates pushing up steel prices in India: JSP MD Bimlendra Jha

Steel prices in India are registering an upward trend due to "rapidly" increasing rates of key input material coking coal, industry executive Bimlendra Jha said

JSPL MD Bimlendra Jha

JSPL MD Bimlendra Jha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 12:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Steel prices in India are registering an upward trend due to "rapidly" increasing rates of key input material coking coal, industry executive Bimlendra Jha said.
Coking coal and iron ore are the two main raw materials used to manufacture steel.
While iron ore is available in substantial quantity in India, steel players are bound to meet 90 per cent of their coking coal requirement through imports from countries like Australia and South Africa.
"Coking coal prices have increased rapidly (which are) currently trading at $ 341 per tonne CFR (cost and freight) India, from $ 230 a tonne in June-July 2023," Jha, Managing Director of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), told PTI.
The steel industry is facing an upward movement in prices because there has been a dramatic shift in coking coal prices, so the industry has no option but to pass on the cost to consumers, he said in reply to a question on increasing rates of steel in India.
As per markets research firm SteelMint India, the cost of per tonne hot rolled coil (HRC) in June was Rs 55,200, which has risen to Rs 58,800 on Thursday after price correction.

Also Read

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

India starts safeguard probe against sudden, sharp jump in met coke imports

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

Coal imports could be cut as CIL output rise to 1 bn tonnes: PM Prasad

Coal imports rises to 162 MT in FY23; inbound coking coal grows to 54 MT

Travel agents body calls to abolish TCS ahead of implementation from Oct 1

India recorded all-time high sales of homes between July and Sep: Anarock

Indian Railways sign deal with Indo-Russian JV for Vande Bharat trains

Amara Raja Batteries rebrands as Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

Noida Airport projects 6.5 million footfall in its first year of operations

Speaking further, Jha said the market is also witnessing an uptick in steel demand, which is 7-8 per cent.
After witnessing a downward trend, particularly in monsoon, there is an uptick in demand, he added.
Steel is among the top three most widely used metals and any movement in its prices impacts the entire value chain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coking coal steel prices Jindal Steel and Power Limited steel production

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon