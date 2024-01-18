Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Commerce ministry to launch portal to provide info to aspiring exporters

The commerce ministry will launch an online platform in the next 2-3 months to provide all relevant information, including details about custom duties, for aspiring exporters

export

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The commerce ministry will launch an online platform in the next 2-3 months to provide all relevant information, including details about custom duties, for aspiring exporters.
Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi said the portal will act as a one-stop place for getting all information on engaging in export activities.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The 'Trade Connect ePlatform' will provide facilitation for new and aspiring exporters, information on various regulations to access markets, sectors, export trends, and easy access of benefits under Free Trade Agreements.
Besides, it will facilitate access to sector specific events along with a facility to address trade related queries to officials in Government of India and associated entities to get expert advice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

Apollo Supply Chain launches e-commerce fulfilment, D2C shipping service

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Sellers seek FDI in inventory models of e-commerce for export purposes

India, US, 12 other IPEF members ink supply chain resilience agreement

IEA raises 2024 oil demand forecast again, this time by 180,000 bpd

AB InBev keen to invest Rs 400 cr for expanding brewery ops in Karnataka

Experts hail India's digital public infra for reducing inequality

GMR Group, IndiGo tie up for digital transformation in Indian aviation

Akasa Air, IndiGo, Air India order 1,120 planes in less than one year

Topics : Commerce ministry Commerce ministry panel Finance minister Finance Ministry Trade exports exports imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon