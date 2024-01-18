Sensex (    %)
                        
GMR Group, IndiGo tie up for digital transformation in Indian aviation

GMR Group and IndiGo Airlines on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration forming a digital consortium aimed at reshaping the landscape of the Indian aviation industry

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

GMR Group and IndiGo Airlines on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration forming a digital consortium aimed at reshaping the landscape of the Indian aviation industry.
A press release from GMR said the partnership brings together the diverse strengths of GMR's infrastructure expertise and IndiGo Airlines' innovative approach to air travel. The consortium will focus on deploying cutting-edge technologies to enhance operational efficiency, passenger experiences, and overall industry sustainability.
While GMR Group and Indigo will be the founding partners of this industry consortium, the initiative aims to collaborate with multiple stakeholders of the aviation ecosystem to drive the key objectives of driving technological innovation, enhancing passenger services, achieving operational excellence, and embracing sustainable practices to minimize environmental impact.
The key objectives of the consortium includes technological innovation, enhanced passenger services and operational Excellence among others, the release said.
Speaking on the occasion, SGK Kishore, Chief Innovation Officer of GMR Airports said the consortium serves as a testament to their unwavering commitment to innovation and leadership in the digital and emerging technology arenas.
Our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation remains steadfast, and we anticipate introducing forward-thinking solutions in the years ahead with the entire aviation ecosystem. This initiative will harness digital technologies to create a future-ready and efficient aviation infrastructure in India, he said.
Rajesh Kumar Singh, Special Director in the CEO's office, IndiGo said, We are thrilled to launch this unique initiative, jointly with GHIAL. An aviation ecosystem, orchestrated in real-time using digital innovations, with the customer at its heart, has the potential to provide breakthrough experiences unparalleled anywhere else in the world.

Topics : GMR group GMR Airports Aviation IndiGo DGCA Digital India civil aviation sector

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

