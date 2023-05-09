Controversial calls on predatory pricing: Telecom industry awaits clarity

While the top two telcos were fighting it out, Tata Play — a direct-to-home satellite broadcast player — levelled c

Telcos took turns in calling out the “predator” in a curious series of events. It began last month with Bharti Airtel alleging that Reliance Jio was indulging in predatory pricing. Airtel alleged that Jio was offering live TV channels as part of its bundled broadband plan. Jio said no and in a complaint to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) called Airtel’s complaint baseless. According to Reliance, JioTV plus app is an aggregator for TV channels and an interface for OTT (over-the-top) content.