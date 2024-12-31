Business Standard

Core sector growth beats high-base effect, at 4-month high of 4.3% in Nov

In August 2024, the core sector output had contracted by 1.6 per cent, marking its first contraction in 42 months

Industrial production increased to a three-month high of 3.5 per cent in October, aided by a festive season push. (File Image)

Shiva Rajora Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

Growth in the output of eight key infrastructure industries — collectively known as the core sector — recovered to a four-month high of 4.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in November, up from an upwardly revised 3.7 per cent in October, despite a high base effect.
 
In November 2023, the core sector had recorded 7.9 per cent growth. Earlier, in August 2024, the core sector output had contracted by 1.6 per cent, marking its first contraction in 42 months.
 
According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday, the sequential recovery in November was driven by an acceleration in the output of cement (13 per cent), electricity (3.8 per cent), and fertilisers (2 per cent).
   
However, in sectors such as coal (7.5 per cent), refinery products (2.9 per cent), and steel (4.8 per cent), output remained in the expansion zone but slowed compared to the preceding month.
 
Meanwhile, the output of crude oil (-2.1 per cent) and natural gas (-1.9 per cent) contracted during the month.

The eight core industries account for 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), giving them a significant influence on the index.
 
Industrial production increased to a three-month high of 3.5 per cent in October, aided by a festive season push.
 
For the current financial year, core sector output growth stood at 4.2 per cent, significantly lower than the 8.7 per cent growth recorded during the same period in the previous financial year.

