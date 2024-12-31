India can use retaliatory measures in case of trade war with US: Think tank

India has the option to retaliate against tariff measures imposed by the US during Donald Trump's regime in sectors such as mineral fuel, iron, and steel products. However, it should also take proactive steps to engage directly with consumers and diversify markets to mitigate any adverse impact, the Research and Information System (RIS) for developing countries said on Tuesday.
India is among the top ten contributors to the US trade deficit. In 2023, bilateral trade between India and the United States reached $117.8 billion, with India importing goods worth $42 billion and exporting $75.8 billion.
“Our vision of fostering an India-US partnership must consider trade, investment, technology, and finance. To address this comprehensively, India’s private sector must align its efforts with the government,” said Sachin Chaturvedi, Director General, RIS.
During a discussion on "Trade, Tariff and Trump," which included RIS faculty members and trade and policy experts, it was noted that India could benefit from trading in high-technology sectors where US tariffs are the lowest.
India’s exports of high-technology products rose from $6.6 billion in 2017 to $18 billion in 2023, while exports of medium-technology-intensive goods increased from $7.7 billion in 2017 to $13.8 billion in 2023.
Also Read
“If Trump imposes tariffs that violate World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, India should retaliate. We must engage but not hesitate to take a firm stance if such tariffs are imposed,” said Abhijit Das, WTO expert, during the discussion.
Commenting on India being a major beneficiary of the H1B visa programme with a share of 72 per cent, former commerce secretary Rajeev Kher highlighted that 65 per cent of these visas are for individuals with computer skills. He noted that India needs to evaluate its skill distribution and may have to make sacrifices in areas affected by higher tariffs.
India's final consumer goods segment could become a significant trade target, RIS said, as the country recorded its largest trade surplus with the United States in 2023. The trade equation tilted in India’s favour, with imports from the US amounting to $2.9 billion, while exports surged to $26.6 billion.
“If trade restrictions adopt a broad-based approach, segments such as chemical products, made-up textiles, and wood pulp may also face scrutiny. In the case of product-specific actions, exports from the pharmaceuticals, fisheries, and gems and jewellery sectors would likely bear the brunt,” RIS stated.