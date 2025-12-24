Costlier chips may squeeze 2026 smartphone sales as prices jump 40%

The smartphone sector in India is staring at a sharp fall in shipment and demand next year because the unabated global shortage of memory chips is expected to push up prices by another 40 per cent in January-June.

This will force manufacturers to pass on to customers the entire increase, or part of it, in the bill of material (BoM), which will lead to a cost increase of 8-15 per cent for manufacturing a phone. This will affect demand.

According to Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak, the hit, based on revised estimates, will be hard next year. He said for