Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 12:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Costlier chips may squeeze 2026 smartphone sales as prices jump 40%

Costlier chips may squeeze 2026 smartphone sales as prices jump 40%

Increasing shortage of memory chips expected to push up its price by another 40 per cent

Smartphone
premium

In terms of value 2025 is expected to end with a 9 per cent growth -because of the growing trend toward premiumization leading to an increase in average selling price

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The smartphone sector in India is staring at a sharp fall in shipment and demand next year because the unabated global shortage of memory chips is expected to push up prices by another 40 per cent in January-June. 
This will force manufacturers to pass on to customers the entire increase, or part of it, in the bill of material (BoM), which will lead to a cost increase of 8-15 per cent for manufacturing a phone. This will affect demand. 
According to Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak, the hit, based on revised estimates, will be hard next year. He said for
Topics : smartphone price Mobile phones gadgets Xiaomi India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon