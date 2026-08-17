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Home / Industry / News / Datanomics: Manufacturers beat input price changes despite volatility

Datanomics: Manufacturers beat input price changes despite volatility

Disaggregated figures for the top five categories showed month-on-month volatility.

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Indivjal Dhasmana
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 10:57 PM IST

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Manufacturers sold their products at prices higher than input costs in the first four months of the current financial year 2026-27 (FY27) at a faster rate than they did four years ago or in the respective previous month. This meant that when producer prices rose for output, they rose faster than input prices and when they fell, they fell less than input prices in general. The only exception was May, when the producer price index (PPI) for manufactured products rose compared to the previous month at a lower rate than the PPI for inputs. However, disaggregated figures for the top five categories showed month-on-month volatility. Makers of tobacco products and wearing apparel mainly mirrored the general trend in three of the four months. Manufacturers of the other three categories were less fortunate. 
 
Caution should be exercised in interpreting data since the input PPI for manufactured products was released on a trial basis. 
 
 
 
 
Topics : Inflation manufacturing India economy