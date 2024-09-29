Death of EY employee raises questions about work-life balance in India Inc

The death of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian, a chartered accountant at SR Batliboi (an EY Global member firm), has sparked concerns about the overwhelming work culture in India Inc.



Sebastian died in July, four months after joining the firm. Her parents alleged that work-related pressure played a critical role in her demise. “Workload, new environment, and long hours took a toll on her physically, emotionally, and mentally” her mother Anita Augustine wrote in a letter to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani.



The letter went viral on social media, prompting others to share similar experiences in the Big Four