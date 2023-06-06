

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “GHIAL signed the definitive agreements and closed the transaction with ILP Core Ventures I PTE Limited at an enterprise value of Rs 188.1 crore.” GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), a stepdown subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, on Tuesday announced the divestment of an approximately 8,18,000 sqft warehouse facility located at the Hyderabad Airport to ILP Core Ventures I PTE Limited.



The resulting cashflows will help in deploying capital in expansion facilities and other growth opportunities at the Hyderabad Airport Land Development portfolio. This transaction is a testament of GMR Group’s capabilities in developing world class institutional grade real estate project assets and generating value through a successful exit, the company said in a statement.



The said divestment of warehouse facility was concluded by means of divestment of 100 per cent equity stake of GMR Hyderabad Airport Assets Limited (GHAAL), a subsidiary of GHIAL and a special purpose vehicle that owned this warehouse facility. The wide interest from multiple global investors also reaffirms Aerocities at large airports as a new age real estate ecosystem.

Also Read Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts GMR Airports surges 6% on heavy volumes after arm raises funds via NCDs Very tough path ahead for new entrants like Akasa, Jet 2.0: GMR official Top-performing global airports in 2022: Bengaluru, Delhi on the list Delhi, Bengaluru among 10 best-performing airports globally in 2022: Cirium Weak discretionary spending may bring down revenues of IT firms in Q1 Aditya Birla invests Rs 5,000 cr in jewellery biz, takes on Tata, Reliance TCS launches data exchange and marketplace platform on Google Cloud Why global funds are lining up to buy fertility clinics chain Indira IVF Wipro launches innovation experience for financial services with Microsoft



ILP Core Ventures I Pte. Ltd. was incorporated on 26 January 2017 in Singapore and is a wholly owned subsidiary of IndoSpace Logistics Parks Core Pte. Ltd. As such, post conclusion of the transactions, GHAAL would cease to be a subsidiary of GIL.

ILP Core Ventures I Pte. Ltd. owns 100% shareholding of 11 Indian SPVs, which hold fully developed and leased industrial and warehousing asset portfolio of 8.1 mn sft in India.

