close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

GMR announces divestment of warehouse facility located at Hyderabad Airport

GHIAL signed the definitive agreements and closed the transaction with ILP Core Ventures I PTE Limited at an enterprise value of Rs 188.1 crore

BS Web Team New Delhi
Airport

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), a stepdown subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, on Tuesday announced the divestment of an approximately 8,18,000 sqft warehouse facility located at the Hyderabad Airport to ILP Core Ventures I PTE Limited.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “GHIAL signed the definitive agreements and closed the transaction with ILP Core Ventures I PTE Limited at an enterprise value of Rs 188.1 crore.”

This transaction is a testament of GMR Group’s capabilities in developing world class institutional grade real estate project assets and generating value through a successful exit, the company said in a statement.
The resulting cashflows will help in deploying capital in expansion facilities and other growth opportunities at the Hyderabad Airport Land Development portfolio.

The wide interest from multiple global investors also reaffirms Aerocities at large airports as a new age real estate ecosystem.
The said divestment of warehouse facility was concluded by means of divestment of 100 per cent equity stake of GMR Hyderabad Airport Assets Limited (GHAAL), a subsidiary of GHIAL and a special purpose vehicle that owned this warehouse facility.

Also Read

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

GMR Airports surges 6% on heavy volumes after arm raises funds via NCDs

Very tough path ahead for new entrants like Akasa, Jet 2.0: GMR official

Top-performing global airports in 2022: Bengaluru, Delhi on the list

Delhi, Bengaluru among 10 best-performing airports globally in 2022: Cirium

Weak discretionary spending may bring down revenues of IT firms in Q1

Aditya Birla invests Rs 5,000 cr in jewellery biz, takes on Tata, Reliance

TCS launches data exchange and marketplace platform on Google Cloud

Why global funds are lining up to buy fertility clinics chain Indira IVF

Wipro launches innovation experience for financial services with Microsoft


As such, post conclusion of the transactions, GHAAL would cease to be a subsidiary of GIL.
ILP Core Ventures I Pte. Ltd. was incorporated on 26 January 2017 in Singapore and is a wholly owned subsidiary of IndoSpace Logistics Parks Core Pte. Ltd.

ILP Core Ventures I Pte. Ltd. owns 100% shareholding of 11 Indian SPVs, which hold fully developed and leased industrial and warehousing asset portfolio of 8.1 mn sft in India.
Topics : GMR Hyderabad International Airport GMR Airports warehouse BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
4 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon