Sensex (0.47%)
65982.48 + 306.55
Nifty (0.46%)
19765.20 + 89.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
6458.75 + 55.65
Nifty Midcap (0.78%)
41726.30 + 321.45
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44161.55 -40.15
Heatmap

Domestic air passenger traffic rises 11% to 12.6 mn in Oct: Official data

The market share was lower compared to 63.4% registered in September

Airports

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Domestic air passenger traffic in the country recorded an annual growth of nearly 11 per cent to 1.26 crore in October, according to official data released on Thursday.
The traffic stood at 1.14 crore passengers in October 2022 and at 1.22 crore passengers in September this year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The data released by aviation regulator DGCA showed that IndiGo carried 79.07 lakh passengers, garnering a domestic market share of 62.6 per cent in October. The market share was lower compared to 63.4 per cent registered in September.
Last month, Air India's domestic market share climbed to 10.5 per cent from 9.8 per cent in September while that of Vistara and AirAsia India (renamed as AIX Connect) declined to 9.7 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively, in October.
SpiceJet's market share grew to 5 per cent in October from 4.4 per cent in September while that of Akasa Air remained unchanged at 4.2 per cent.
"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-October 2023 were 1,254.98 lakhs as against 988.31 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 26.98 per cent and monthly growth of 10.78 per cent," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
As many as 587 passengers were denied boarding by scheduled airlines in October, according to the data.
A total of 30,307 passengers were affected by flight cancellations and 1,78,227 passengers were impacted due to flight delays last month.

Also Read

Disruption in UK air traffic control caused by 'incorrect' flight data

Domestic air passenger traffic grows 15% to 13.26 mn in May: DGCA

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi

Average daily domestic passenger traffic in May not hit by Go First's exit

Reliance Jio gains 3.24 million new users in August, shows Trai data

GCCs to lease 62 million sq. ft. in India by 2025: CBRE Asia report

Inland fish production up over 2-fold in 9 yrs to 13.1 mn tonnes: Minister

Total number of operational GCCs in India to increase 20% by 2025: CBRE

Govt considering several measures to help revive special economic zones

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Domestic air passengers Air passenger traffic Domestic air passenger traffic civil aviation sector

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon