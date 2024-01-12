Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi winter power demand touches record high of 5.7 Gw, shows data

Sector executives said it was expected that Delhi's power demand would touch a new record. Since January 1, the power demand in the national capital has been above 5 GW

electricity

Illustration: AJAY MOHANTY

Shreya Jai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the national capital shivers with temperatures plummeting, the power demand touched a record high of 5.7 gigawatts (GW) on Friday. Delhi recorded its lowest temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on January 12 and highest 17 degrees Celsius.

According to the data from the State Load Despatch Centre, Delhi’s peak power demand touched 5.7 GW on Friday morning around 11 AM. Last year, the highest peak power demand during the winter months was 5.5 GW.
Sector executives said it was expected that Delhi’s power demand would touch a new record. Since January 1, the power demand in the national capital has been above 5 GW.

The three privately owned power distribution companies (discoms) operating in Delhi - Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), and Reliance Infra promoted BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) said they were able to meet the demand and are geared up for a further increase in peak demand.

“TPDDL today successfully met the all-time highest winter peak power demand, reaching 1.7 GW without any network constraints and power outage. TPDDL is expecting the peak demand to breach the 1.8 GW mark this season and has made adequate arrangements including long-term power tie-ups to meet the demand and has ensured reliability of its equipment at these low temperatures and foggy conditions. Sufficient quantum of power is available from long-term sources with the company which would help in meeting the peak demand effectively,” the discom said in a public statement.

A BSES executive said that apart from long-term agreements with power plants, over 2 GW of green power will play a significant role in ensuring a reliable power supply to its consumers during the winter months.

“In case of any unforeseeable contingency, BSES discoms will buy short-term power from the exchange. BSES discoms will also bank surplus power with other states, which need additional power during the winter months. This banked power will be available during the summer months,” said a BSES executive.

Delhi’s peak  power demand over the years in winters: 

chart
SOURCE: Delhi Discoms/State Load Despatch Centre

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

