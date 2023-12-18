Sensex (    %)
                        
Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

The new Bill states that the Centre be vested with the power to waive entry fees, licence fees, and penalties in the interest of consumers

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

The Centre on Monday is likely to table the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill, which the Cabinet cleared in August, aims to replace the 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act that governs the telecom sector.

The draft Telecommunications Bill proposed to bring over-the-top or internet-based calling and messaging apps under the definition of telecommunications to enhance users' safety. The new Bill states that the Centre be vested with the power to waive off entry fees, licence fee, and penalties in the interest of consumers, ensuring competition in the market, availability or continuity of telecom networks, and national security.
Meanwhile, in the Parliament security breach case, the Delhi Police special team questioned the accused Neelam Azad's family in Jind in Haryana on Sunday. Neelam Azad is booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, the police recovered the phone parts of the accused that were burned down by the mastermind, Lalit Jha, from Rajasthan. The police said that all the phone parts were found in burnt condition, and they are yet to recover Jha's phone. The Delhi Police added that Jha burnt five mobile phones before arriving in Delhi, and was misleading the investigating team.

Six people — Neelam Azad, Mahesh Kumawat, Lalit Jha, Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, and Amol Shinde — are accused in the Parliament security breach case that happened on December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

The Delhi Police sought custodial remand of 15 days for the sixth accused in the case, Mahesh Kumawat. The other five accused have been sent to police custody. The Patiala House Court on December 15 granted seven-day custody of Jha.

Commenting on the security breach case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the breach "is a serious issue and it cannot be underestimated". PM Modi said, "Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue. The gravity of the incident which happened in the Parliament should not be underestimated. The Speaker has also been taking necessary steps with all seriousness."

A committee has been formed to review the security in the Parliament complex.

On Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote to all MPs over the security breach incident and said that it is a matter of "great concern" for all. In his letter, he wrote: "The unfortunate incident that took place inside the House on December 13, 2023 is a matter of grave concern for all of us. We expressed our collective concern over this incident in the House and on the same day. Discussed with the leaders of all parties on measures to take in order to strengthen the security arrangements in the Parliament."
