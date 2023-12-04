Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

All members of the Parliament must come prepared and thorough discussions should take place on the bills brought in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the start of the Winter Session in Delhi on Monday.

Addressing the media, PM Modi said, "I urge all members to come prepared and thorough discussion should take place on bills brought in Parliament."

He added that the winter is delayed but the political temperature in the country is rising.

On the Assembly election results 2023 , where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in three states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said that the country has rejected negativity.

"Results of the Assembly polls are encouraging for those committed to people's welfare, country's bright future," he said. "Those who move on the principle of empowerment of four 'castes' of women, youth, farmers, and the poor get overwhelming support."





Moreover, Modi added that Parliament is an important platform for strengthening people's aspirations and the Opposition must look at the upcoming session in a positive light.

"Instead of venting frustration over defeat, the Opposition should leave behind negativity and move forward with positivity this session," he said.

The Winter Session will kick off on December 4 and will end on December 22.

In total, 21 new bills are expected to be introduced in this session of the Parliament. These include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 and the Post Office Bill, 2023.

On Monday, The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is expected to be introduced in the Parliament. Moreover, The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has been listed for consideration and passing.