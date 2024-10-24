Delivery agent death highlights risks faced during cash-on-delivery orders

In the last week of September, Bharat Kumar, a 32-year-old Flipkart delivery agent, was allegedly strangled in the Chinhat area of Lucknow while delivering two smartphones worth nearly Rs 1,00,000 to a customer via cash-on-delivery (CoD). His body was later dumped in a canal. His disappearance triggered a police investigation, leading to the arrest of one accused and the surrender of another.

The killing has once again cast a spotlight on the dangers faced by delivery agents across India, particularly those dealing with CoD transactions. Following Kumar’s murder, delivery workers have raised urgent demands for better safety measures.

Chief among their