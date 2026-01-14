Delivery partners working across multiple qcom platforms told Business Standard that they have not received any formal communication from companies, and that delivery timelines, incentive structures, and rider-facing apps remain unchanged.

Rakesh, a Noida-based delivery rider working with Swiggy Instamart, said, “I saw in the news that the 10-minute delivery service is ending, but the company has not said anything about it. The orders are coming as usual, and no changes in delivery timelines have been made so far.”

Similarly, a delivery rider handling grocery and café orders for Zepto said the company has not communicated any changes regarding delivery schedules on its rider app.

Echoing these concerns, the Karnataka App-based Workers Union (KAWU) said that while ending advertisements featuring “10-minute delivery” is a positive first step, delivery workers are yet to see any real impact.

“Now, we need to make it real: implement the 10-minute service ban on the ground and for all sectors. As long as apps still show impossible delivery times, delivery and packaging workers will be pressured to meet unsafe, unhealthy standards. The Blinkit app still shows sub-10-minute delivery after publicly announcing it has ended 10-minute delivery,” the union said in a statement.

Meanwhile, quick-commerce platforms, including Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, have followed market leader Blinkit in dropping the “10-minute delivery” claim from their mobile applications after government intervention over safety concerns related to gig workers.

Swiggy now describes itself as a “grocery delivery app,” while Zepto has changed its app description from “delivered in 10 minutes” to “delivered in minutes.” Blinkit was the first to revise its principal tagline from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep,” a move subsequently mirrored by other qcom players.

In addition to the top three platforms, BigBasket and Flipkart Minutes have also done away with speed-driven messaging in their branding.

The changes follow a meeting held last week in which Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met representatives from several qcom platforms, including Blinkit, Zomato, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto, to address concerns around delivery timelines and pressure on gig workers. However, the labour ministry has not issued any formal written directive or notification mandating changes to branding or advertising.

Despite the rollback of 10-minute messaging on consumer-facing apps, some references continue to remain. These include Zepto’s LinkedIn page, the title tag of Flipkart Minutes’ website, the meta description of Swiggy Instamart’s website, and BigBasket’s app download messaging.

A source aware of the developments at Zepto said the company has initiated the process of removing the 10-minute branding, and that these changes will be reflected gradually across online platforms. The source added that the company’s operations are continuing as usual.

At Flipkart Minutes, a source said the company has always complied with government rules and regulations and has begun making the necessary branding changes. “The delivery cut-off is always within 10–30 minutes, and workers have never been forced to stick to strict timelines,” the source said.