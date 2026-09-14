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Home / Industry / News / Commerce ministry plans central processing dept for faceless trade system

Commerce ministry plans central processing dept for faceless trade system

According to an office memorandum of the DGFT, the Central Processing Department (CPD) will act as a central unit for processing of trade-related applications

free trade agreements, FDIs, Foreign Direct Investment

It will be located at the central licensing area in Delhi | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

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The commerce ministry has decided to set up a central processing department in the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to implement a faceless trade facilitation system, a move aimed at promoting ease of doing business for exporters and importers.

According to an office memorandum of the DGFT, the Central Processing Department (CPD) will act as a central unit for processing of trade-related applications.

It will be located at the central licensing area in Delhi.

"The system is proposed to be dedicated to the nation during the second fortnight of October 2026," it said.

The faceless trade facilitation is a key initiative of of the government which is aimed at enabling faceless, paperless and jurisdiction-free processing of trade-related applications.

 

It would help reduce processing time, enhance transparency and improve ease of doing business for exporters and importers.

As many as 53 DGFT officers from Delhi and regional centres have been posted or transferred to the department. This included five joint DGFTs, 10 Deputy DGFTs, and seven assistant DGFTs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 2:55 PM IST