Fada, Rosmerta Digital Services tie up to simplify vehicle compliances

Automobile dealers' apex body Fada has signed an initial pact with Rosmerta Group firm Rosmerta Digital Services to make vehicle compliances easier using the latter's tech platform that provides customers with a simple digital access point to check their traffic violation details and necessary action.

As part of this association, RDSL has introduced Rosmart, its compliance services platform, available through Rosmart.com, where citizens can log in to access challan-related services and address pending traffic violations, the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (Fada) said in a statement.

Through the platform, dealers can upload cases in bulk or assist customers directly, while customers can visit Rosmart.com or access the service by scanning a QR code available at participating dealerships and customer touchpoints, it said.

The need for a reliable platform has also become increasingly important with the proliferation of unauthorised websites and online intermediaries claiming to facilitate traffic challan payments or clear pending violations. Such platforms can expose citizens to the risk of fraud and cybercrime, it said.

"A pending traffic violation may seem like a small issue, but it can become a hurdle when a vehicle is being sold or transferred. With Rosmart.com, we wanted to create a simple digital destination where citizens can check their challans and access the services, they need to address compliance requirements," said Hariansh Nagpal, President, Rosmerta Digital Services.

Under the collaboration, dealers can offer customers support at a time when compliance issues may otherwise slow down a transaction while for customers, it provides a more convenient way to check and address challan-related requirements online, without having to navigate multiple touchpoints.

Rosmart currently brings together compliance services for citizens and dealers, with more citizen-centric services and service providers are expected to be onboarded to the platform over time, the dealers body said.

The Memorandum of Understanding with Fada will help extend Rosmart across the automotive retail network, bringing the service closer to dealers and vehicle owners, it said.

"Compliance is an important part of the vehicle ownership journey, and pending traffic challans can often become a major hurdle, particularly in the pre-owned vehicle business. Through our association with Rosmart, we want to provide dealers and customers access to a credible, convenient and technology-enabled platform that can make compliance simpler, safer and more transparent, while enabling dealers to better support customers throughout the vehicle ownership journey," said Sai Giridhar, President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).