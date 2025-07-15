Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / DoT may stick to Trai's satellite spectrum pricing recommendations

DoT may stick to Trai's satellite spectrum pricing recommendations

The department issued a letter of intent to Starlink on May 7, days before the pricing recommendations were announced, but trial spectrum for testing services has not yet been allocated

Satellite, Telecom industry, Department of Telecom, TRAI, AGR, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
premium

A full-fledged commercial rollout of satellite services is expected by early next year

Gulveen AulakhAashish Aryan New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is not considering any changes to the satellite spectrum pricing recommendations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), despite opposition from telecom operators, which argue that the proposed charges are “unfair” and “unjustifiably low”, according to government officials in the know.
 
Under the Trai recommendations, satellite communications (satcom) providers would be required to pay 4 per cent of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR), in addition to an annual fee of ₹3,500 per megahertz and ₹500 per urban subscriber.
 
“The regulator has given its recommendations. There is no need for any changes to them,” said
Topics : Satellite Telecom industry Department of Telecom TRAI
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon