DoT may stick to Trai's satellite spectrum pricing recommendations

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is not considering any changes to the satellite spectrum pricing recommendations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), despite opposition from telecom operators, which argue that the proposed charges are “unfair” and “unjustifiably low”, according to government officials in the know.

Under the Trai recommendations, satellite communications (satcom) providers would be required to pay 4 per cent of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR), in addition to an annual fee of ₹3,500 per megahertz and ₹500 per urban subscriber.

“The regulator has given its recommendations. There is no need for any changes to them,” said