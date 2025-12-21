Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / DPDP Act to reshape India's privacy, security landscape like GDPR: DSCI CEO

DPDP Act to reshape India's privacy, security landscape like GDPR: DSCI CEO

India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act will fundamentally alter how companies handle user data, mirroring GDPR's impact in Europe, says DSCI CEO Vinayak Godse

Vinayak Godse, chief executive officer of the Data Security Council of India (DSCI)
premium

Vinayak Godse, chief executive officer of the Data Security Council of India (DSCI)

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act’s administrative rules, when completed, will change India’s security and privacy landscape in the same way that the General Data Protection Regulation did for the European Union, the Data Security Council of India’s Chief Executive Officer Vinayak Godse said.
 
Encompassing regulations such as the DPDP Act, which applies to nearly every digital and social media intermediary that collects or handles users’ digital data in any manner, impose both procedural and prohibitory obligations on all such companies, Godse told Business Standard.
 
Earlier this year, in November, the government notified the administrative rules under
Topics : cybersecurity India data privacy data protection laws
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon