DPDP Act to reshape India's privacy, security landscape like GDPR: DSCI CEO

The implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act’s administrative rules, when completed, will change India’s security and privacy landscape in the same way that the General Data Protection Regulation did for the European Union, the Data Security Council of India’s Chief Executive Officer Vinayak Godse said.

Encompassing regulations such as the DPDP Act, which applies to nearly every digital and social media intermediary that collects or handles users’ digital data in any manner, impose both procedural and prohibitory obligations on all such companies, Godse told Business Standard.

Earlier this year, in November, the government notified the administrative rules under