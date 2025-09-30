Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DTH players expand into OTT and broadband as subscriber base shrinks

DTH players expand into OTT and broadband as subscriber base shrinks

With pay DTH subscribers down to 50 million in June, operators such as Dish TV and Tata Play are diversifying into OTT aggregation, broadband and devices to offset revenue decline

The active subscriber base for pay DTH stood at 50.07 million in the April–June quarter, compared with 56.92 million in the January–March quarter. | File Image

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
Sep 30 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

With India’s direct-to-home (DTH) industry struggling to attract customers, traditional players are diversifying to add revenue streams or expanding their offerings through partnerships in the over-the-top (OTT) aggregation segment.
 
The active subscriber base for pay DTH stood at 50.07 million in the April–June quarter, compared with 56.92 million in the January–March quarter, according to performance indicator reports released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). India currently has four DTH operators — Bharti Telemedia’s DTH segment with a 30.20 per cent market share, Tata Play at 31.42 per cent, Sun Direct TV at 19.32 per cent, and Dish TV
