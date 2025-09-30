DTH players expand into OTT and broadband as subscriber base shrinks

With India’s direct-to-home (DTH) industry struggling to attract customers, traditional players are diversifying to add revenue streams or expanding their offerings through partnerships in the over-the-top (OTT) aggregation segment.

The active subscriber base for pay DTH stood at 50.07 million in the April–June quarter, compared with 56.92 million in the January–March quarter, according to performance indicator reports released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). India currently has four DTH operators — Bharti Telemedia’s DTH segment with a 30.20 per cent market share, Tata Play at 31.42 per cent, Sun Direct TV at 19.32 per cent, and Dish TV