E-commerce firms to adopt Safety Pledge to protect consumers on Dec 24

The voluntary commitment, announced by the Department of Consumer Affairs, aims to detect and prevent the sale of unsafe and spurious products

Online platforms such as Ajio, JioMart, Netmed, BigBasket, Tata Cliq, Tata 1mg, Zomato, and Ola have signed the pledge.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Major e-commerce platforms such as Zomato, Ajio and Ola will adopt a Safety Pledge on National Consumer Day on December 24 as part of steps to enhance product safety for online shoppers.

The voluntary commitment, announced by the Department of Consumer Affairs, aims to detect and prevent the sale of unsafe and spurious products on digital marketplaces, an official statement said.

A committee chaired by consumer activist Pushpa Girimaji developed the pledge after extensive stakeholder consultations in November 2023.

With India projected to have 500 million online shoppers by 2030 and currently hosting 880 million internet users, the initiative addresses critical challenges in the rapidly expanding e-commerce landscape. The pledge requires platforms to cooperate with statutory authorities and raise product safety awareness among sellers.

 

"The unique nature of e-commerce, where physical product examination is impossible, makes this safety initiative crucial," the department said.

The move aligns with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which mandates protection against hazardous products and unfair trade practices.

E-commerce entities are now duty-bound to ensure product standards and consumer safety..

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

