Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Microfinance growth to nosedive to 4% in FY25, says CareEdge Ratings

Microfinance growth to nosedive to 4% in FY25, says CareEdge Ratings

Lenders slam brakes on disbursals amid rising stress

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark’s latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend’ has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

Representative Picture

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With lenders tightening disbursements and constraints on funds, the growth in the assets under management (AUM) portfolio of non-banking finance companies working as microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) is expected to moderate sharply to 4 per cent in FY25 from 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY24. The portfolio of NBFC-MFIs had grown by 37 per cent in FY23, according to CareEdge Ratings.
 
Sanjay Agarwal, director, CareEdge Ratings, said MFIs have reduced lending activity. Banks are also being very selective in providing funds to micro-lenders. The rating agency released its growth outlook for 2025 today.
 
The slowdown in business activity has been visible in the first two quarters of the current financial year (FY25). Data from the Microfinance Institution Network (MFIN) showed that the AUM of NBFC-MFIs grew by 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y till September 2024. The AUM had grown by 29.5 per cent in FY24.
   
The growth gained momentum in FY23 after the Reserve Bank of India liberalised various regulatory norms, including the cap on margins.
 
As a proactive step to contain stress, the self-regulatory organisations (SROs) in the microfinance sector—MFIN and Sa-Dhan—have introduced stricter norms for lending.
 
Earlier this month, Alok Misra, chief executive and director, MFIN, said that considering the ongoing challenges, the industry decided to moderate disbursement growth and focus on strengthening underwriting as per MFIN guardrails and repayment collections.

More From This Section

Devans

DeVANS to boost Samba beer capacity to 600K HL with Rs 60 crore investment

Passenger vehicle, cars

Year-end inventory likely to rise as PV dispatches grow amid falling retail

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Crude oversupply to hit 950,000 barrels per day in 2025, says IEA

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

80 lakh tonnes of waste reused, green hydrogen key to energy goals: Gadkari

Govt retaining Air India is an option with civil aviation ministry

The aim is to make India a top global domestic aviation hub: Minister Naidu

 
Referring to the stress in the microfinance sector, the rating agency said the deterioration in asset quality might be higher for entities operating in vulnerable geographies. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) may rise to 4.5 per cent in FY25 from 2.8 per cent in FY24 and 2.6 per cent in FY23, according to CareEdge estimates.
 
These lenders would also need to set aside higher amounts as provisions for rising stress. CareEdge data indicated that credit costs—provisions for stressed assets—are estimated to rise sharply to 6.5 per cent in FY25 from 2.6 per cent in FY24. The burden may increase further to 8.5 per cent under extreme stress conditions.
 
The higher credit costs would significantly impact the profitability of MFIs in FY25, Agarwal added.
 

Also Read

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Microfinance loan book shrinks by 3.7% sequentially to Rs 4.08 trn in Sep

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark's latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend' has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

MFIN to further tighten norms for micro-loans from January 2025

IIFL Finance

SME, microfinance stress to add pressure on IIFL's asset quality: Fitch

PremiumThe credit bureau CRIF High Mark's latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend' has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

Bumps on MFI road: Microfinance biz turns cautious as delinquencies rise

Loan, Payment, Money

Microlenders under RBI lens for 'netting off' loans; all you need to know

Topics : Microfinance Ratings agency MFIs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon