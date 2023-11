As egg freezing, the procedure that allows women to preserve their fertility for later in life is becoming increasingly popular in India, the industry expects that it could touch one million cycles annually in the next five to ten years with revenue in the range of Rs 15,000-25,000 crore.

According to industry experts, the egg-freezing market in India is still in its early stages but is poised for growth in the coming years. It is estimated that the current market size