Home / Industry / News / Electric vehicle sales top 2 million in the first 11 months of 2025

PVs grow 77.5% while 2Ws post 9.85% growth

Electric vehicle
Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

The electric vehicle (EV) industry crossed the 2 million mark in registrations till November for the 2025 calendar year, driven by growth in the sale of passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers (2W) during the period, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada). 
The PV industry clocked a 77.5 per cent growth, while 2Ws grew by 9.85 per cent between January and November.
This is the first time that the EV industry has crossed the 2 million-mark and that too in the 11 months of the year, scoring a 14.29 per cent year-on-year jump. 
Industry watchers say that
