Electric vehicle sales top 2 million in the first 11 months of 2025

The electric vehicle (EV) industry crossed the 2 million mark in registrations till November for the 2025 calendar year, driven by growth in the sale of passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers (2W) during the period, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).

The PV industry clocked a 77.5 per cent growth, while 2Ws grew by 9.85 per cent between January and November.

This is the first time that the EV industry has crossed the 2 million-mark and that too in the 11 months of the year, scoring a 14.29 per cent year-on-year jump.

