Electronics industry targets 16 products to reduce import dependence

Speaking at the Fifth National Conference of Chief Secretaries on December 28, Modi urged the Centre and states to jointly identify and develop 100 products for domestic manufacturing to reduce imports and strengthen economic resilience, in line with the Viksit Bharat vision. The PM stressed the need to make India more self-reliant and ensure zero-defect products with minimal environmental impact.

The electronics industry, led by the Indian Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) — whose members include Tata Electronics, Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.), Vivo Mobile India, Apple, Dixon Technologies, Bhagwati Products, Lava International, Corning, Amperex Technology, Salcomp, Aequs, and several component suppliers — has written to P K Mishra, principal secretary to the PM, listing products that the sector has either begun manufacturing or is targeting by 2026.

As part of its plan to reduce import dependence, particularly on China, and strengthen self-reliance, the industry has decided to focus broadly on sub-assemblies, bare components, the supply-chain ecosystem, and capital equipment.

According to ICEA’s presentation to the PMO, the industry is advancing localisation of enclosures for mobile phones and information technology hardware; display and camera module sub-assemblies; advanced components such as high-density interconnect (HDI), modified semi-additive process (mSAP), and flexible printed circuit boards (PCBs); lithium-ion (Li-ion) cells for digital applications; and a wider supply-chain ecosystem covering parts and sub-systems. These efforts are aimed initially at import substitution, with a planned shift to exports in the near term. The industry has drawn up a localisation road map that extends deep into components and capital equipment used in electronics manufacturing.

On finished products, the association pointed out that smartphones were among the first products targeted, with 78 per cent import dependence — largely on China — until 2014-15. Smartphones have since transitioned almost entirely to domestic manufacturing, with 99.2 per cent of smartphones sold in India now made locally. The sector has also pivoted to export-led growth, reaching exports of $24.1 billion in 2024-25. In addition, the industry is now targeting domestic manufacturing of laptops, tablets, hearables, and wearables by 2026.

Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of ICEA, said in a detailed representation to the government that “this product line represents a comprehensive, industry-validated set, aligned with national policy objectives as outlined by the PM”.

ICEA also cited private-sector investment commitments for domestic manufacturing of these products, which are currently largely imported from China. The association estimates cumulative investments exceeding ₹1.1 trillion, enabling production worth over ₹10.34 trillion and generating around 141,000 new skilled jobs. These investments are being made in response to the government’s Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, which offers financial incentives to push domestic production.

Electronics self-reliance checklist

· Display and camera module sub-assemblies

· Passive components (SMD and non-SMD)

· Electromechanical components (microphones)

· Multilayer and advanced PCBs (HDI, mSAP, flexible)

· Li-ion cells

· Enclosures

· Sub-assembly parts and components