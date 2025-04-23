Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Energy, steel, textiles cos line up ₹5.5 trn investment in Chhattisgarh: CM

Energy, steel, textiles cos line up ₹5.5 trn investment in Chhattisgarh: CM

The state aims to increase its gross domestic product (GDP) from Rs 5.68 trillion in FY25 to Rs 6.35 trillion by the end of the current financial year

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh
Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

A wide range of companies from the energy, steel, and textile sectors have pledged investments totalling Rs 5.5 trillion in Chhattisgarh, following the rollout of the state’s new industrial policy, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said here today.
 
"Energy companies alone have committed Rs 3.5 trillion, with the steel sector investing an additional Rs 1 trillion. The remaining investments come from various players in the textile, cement, and mining industries," Sai said in an exclusive interview.
 
Out of the total Rs 3.5 trillion earmarked for the energy sector, companies plan to ramp up thermal and renewable power capacity
