Energy, steel, textiles cos line up ₹5.5 trn investment in Chhattisgarh: CM

Vishnu Deo Sai said here today. A wide range of companies from the energy, steel, and textile sectors have pledged investments totalling Rs 5.5 trillion in Chhattisgarh, following the rollout of the state’s new industrial policy, Chief Ministersaid here today.

"Energy companies alone have committed Rs 3.5 trillion, with the steel sector investing an additional Rs 1 trillion. The remaining investments come from various players in the textile, cement, and mining industries," Sai said in an exclusive interview.

Out of the total Rs 3.5 trillion earmarked for the energy sector, companies plan to ramp up thermal and renewable power capacity